Q4 2019 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

David B. Jones - Innospec Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good day, everyone. My name is David Jones. I'm General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2019 and year-end 2019 financial results conference call. Today's call is being recorded.



As you know, yesterday we reported our financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2019. The press release is posted on the company's website at innospecinc.com. The slide presentation on the results is now available on our website as well, and both an audio webcast and the slide presentation will