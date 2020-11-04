Q3 2020 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Innospec's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand the conference over to the speaker today, Mr. David Jones, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.



David B. Jones - Innospec Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Welcome to Innospec's third quarter earnings call. Today's call is being recorded. Yesterday, we reported our financial results for the quarter. Earnings release and this presentation are posted on the company's site and will be available on the site for at least 6 months.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including