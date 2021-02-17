Q4 2020 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Hello. This is David Jones, and I'm Innospec's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Late yesterday, we reported our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The earnings release and this presentation are posted on the company's site at innospecinc.com and will be available on the site for at least 6 months.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties