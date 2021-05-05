May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Innospec's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, David Jones, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
David B. Jones - Innospec Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary
Thank you. This is David Jones. The quarter 1 earnings release and this presentation will be available on the company's site for at least 6 months. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the effects of the pandemic such as its duration, long-term economic impact, measures taken by government authorities to address it in the manner which the pandemic may impact other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results implied by
Q1 2021 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
