Innospec Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Innospec, Inc. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Bud Blackmore.



Milton C. Blackmore - Innospec Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. Good morning. Welcome to Innospec's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Bud Blackmore, Chairman of Innospec's Board of Directors, and I will preside as Chair of this meeting. David Jones, Innospec's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will serve as Secretary of the meeting. We are pleased again to be able to hold this annual meeting of stockholders virtually. A real-time audio feed of this meeting is being webcast. This webcast incorporates stockholder validation capabilities, which means that any stockholder can vote during this meeting and submit questions.



If you would like to vote your shares or to ask questions, you must have entered this meeting using your 16 digit control number. Since Innospec already