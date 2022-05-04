Innospec Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Milton C. Blackmore - Innospec Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Innospec Inc. I am Bud Blackmore, Chairman of the Board of Directors. It is now 10:03 and this meeting is officially called to order. The rules governing conduct for the annual meeting are available by clicking on the link on the web page. Please save questions and comments for the time set aside following the announcement of voting results.



With me are my fellow Directors, Robert Paller, who joined the Board on November 1, 2009. Lawrence Padfield, who joined the Board on December 1, 2012. Mr. Padfield chairs the Compensation Committee. David Landless, who joined the Board as a director on