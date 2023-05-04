Q1 2023 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Innospec's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, David Jones, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.



David Bentley Jones - Innospec Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Welcome to Innospec's first quarter earnings call. The earnings release for the quarter and this presentation are posted on the company's website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties are detailed in Innospec's 10-K, 10-Qs and other filings with the SEC.



Please see the SEC's site and Innospec's site for