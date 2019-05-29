Q1 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸,Odfjell Drilling Ltd.-CFO&Executive VP



Thank you, and welcome to this Investor Conference Call for Odfjell Drilling where we will present the 2019 first quarter results. Together with me, I have Eirik Knudsen, Investor Relations Officer; and Simen Lieungh is joining by phone and will be available in the Q&A session after the presentation.



If we go to Page 2, and we will today take you through the highlights and material events, the segment reporting, financial information before we end this call with a short summary and then open for a Q&A session.



On Page 3, we have the key summary for the first quarter. And first, the refinancing commitments secured; we have delivery of Deepsea Nordkapp from shipyard and safe mobilization to Norway; successful operation in South Africa with Deepsea Stavanger; secured