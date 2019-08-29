Q2 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO & President



Thank you, and welcome everybody to this call. Together with me, I have Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸, CFO; also Eirik Knudsen, Investor Relations. I'll take the first part of the presentation, Atle will take over on the financials.



Today, we will go through some highlights of the last quarter. We will touch upon the segment reporting, and of course, going into financial information and as usual we open for Q&A when we are through the presentation.



First of all, I will just express that we are very pleased that we were able to complete the refinancing of our Deepsea Atlantic and Stavanger plus the service facility. Today, we can see in retrospect that the timing was good that the bank market is extremely challenging, and we were very happy that we can conclude the structure before the summer. We did the same -- almost