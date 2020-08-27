Q2 2020 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO & President



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Odfjell investor call for second quarter. I'm here together with my CFO, Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸, which will take the financial details after my presentation.



Well, on the Page #4,