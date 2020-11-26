Q3 2020 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Odfjell Drilling Q3 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eirik Knudsen, Investor Relations of Odfjell Drilling. Please go ahead, sir.



Eirik Knudsen -



Thank you, John, and welcome to this investor conference call for Odfjell Drilling, where we will present the third quarter 2020 results.



We hope everyone are healthy during these special times. My name is Eirik Knudsen, I'm Head of Investor Relations in Odfjell Drilling. And together with me, I have our CEO, Simen Lieungh; and CFO, Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸. As usual, Simen will cover the first part and Atle will thereafter go through the financials before we conclude with a Q&A session at the end.



For the sake of good order, we make reference to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation.



I will then leave the word to Simen, please go ahead.



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Chairman of the Board



Thanks. Thank you, Eirik, and welcome all of you. I'll go through the presentation