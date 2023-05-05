Q1 2023 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

James Hugh Crothers - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - IR Officer



Good afternoon all, and welcome to Odfjell Drilling Q1 2023 Results Call. My name is James Crothers, Investor Relations Officer, and I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Kjetil Gjersdal; and Chief Financial Officer, Frode Syslak.



As you'll have seen from our note this morning and today, this has been a busy quarter for us, we're delighted you've joined the call or tuned into the webcast. Your attention is brought to the important information slide of our presentation, which would invite participants to read in full potentially by downloading from the website.



Our call today will be focused largely on our Q1 results with Kjetil on further taking you through the key highlights from the quarter before Kjetil goes through an operational review, Frode will then review our financials from the period before updating everybody on our ongoing refinancing.



With that, I'll pass it over to Kjetil, who will summarize the quarter.



Kjetil Gjersdal - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO



