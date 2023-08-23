Q2 2023 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

James Hugh Crothers - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - IR Officer



Good afternoon all, and welcome to the Odfjell Drilling Q2 2023 Results Call. My name is James Crothers, Investor Relations Officer, and I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Kjetil Gjersdal; and Chief Financial Officer, Frode Syslak. It has been a busy quarter for our company, and we're delighted that you've chosen to join us today. So before we begin, your attention is brought to the important information slide of our presentation, which would invite participants to read in full today's presentation and all of our quarterly results are available on our website and on Euronext as well.



Our call today will begin with Kjetil going through our key highlights from the quarter before going through our operational performance and forward backlog. Frode will then take you through our financial results and our updated dividend policy before Kjetil concludes. With that, I'll pass it over to Kjetil who will summarize the quarter.



Kjetil Gjersdal - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, James,