Q3 2019 Orascom Development Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Orascom Development Holding's 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call. Our call is going to start by a presentation from our CEO, Khaled Bichara; and our CFO, Ashraf Nessim, followed by a Q&A session.



Khaled Galal Bichara - Orascom Development Holding AG - CEO



Thank you, Sara. Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining our 9 months results call and sorry for my voice, I have severe cold, so if it sounds a bit funny, don't mention it.



I think we continue to deliver on our plan as I shared with you guys in terms of our turnaround story. We were showing pretty healthy growth across the board and across the different numbers. We're growing at 42% on revenue year-over-year. And if you look at the pro forma number, that would be 55%. Our pro forma adjusted EBITDA is growing at 25% and reported at 48% on a pro forma basis. Cash from operations is growing at 34%. We have a net loss of CHF 7.9 million for the first 9 months