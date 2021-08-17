Aug 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sara El-Gawahergy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Head of IR & Strategic Project Management



Good afternoon, and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. I am Sara El-Gawahergy, Head of Investor Relations at Orascom Development Holding. And on behalf of the group, I would like to thank you for joining ODH's First Half 2021 Results Conference Call.



The call should start with a presentation by our CEO, Omar El Hamamsy; and our CFO, Ashraf Nessim, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over the call to Omar.



Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Sara. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. I hope you're all well. Very excited to speak with you today and report our first half of 2021 as well as also our second quarter 2021 results.



In short, we've had a very strong first half in 2021, and we're very optimistic about the current trajectory and performance of the company. Our revenues are up to CHF 226 million, almost