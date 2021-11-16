Q3 2021 Orascom Development Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Sara El-Gawahergy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Head of IR & Strategic Project Management
Good afternoon, and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. I'm Sara El-Gawahergy, Head of Investor Relations at Orascom Development Holding. On behalf of the group, I would like to thank you for joining our 9 months and our Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.
Our call will begin with a presentation by our CEO, Omar El Hamamsy; and our CFO, Ashraf Nessim, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over the call to Omar.
Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Management
Thank you very much, Sara. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. It's great to talk to you again and to share with you the update on our Q3 2021, and 9-month results year-to-date. I wanted to share with you an extremely strong set of numbers across the board, a very healthy operational performance by the company across the board.
So some headlines, and you
