Q1 2022 Orascom Development Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Sara El-Gawahergy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Head of IR & Strategic Project Management



Good afternoon and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. I'm Sara Gawahergy, Head of Investor Relations at Orascom Development Holding. And on behalf of the group, I would like to thank you all for joining our first quarter 2022 results call. Our call will start with a presentation by our CEO, Omar Hamamsy; and our CFO, Ashraf Nessim, followed by a Q&A session. I now hand over the call to Omar. Please go ahead.



Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Sara. Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. I hope you're all well. We had a very strong positive first quarter, continuing very much to build on our strong operational as well as financial performance across all our lines of business, across all our destinations, a very positive quarter for us across the board, continuing a nice string of quarterly continuous improvements along the way. Let me try to capture a few