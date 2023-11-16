Q3 2023 Orascom Development Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sara Boutros - CI Capital Research - Sector Head of Real Estate & Financials



Hello, everyone, and thank you for dialing in. This is Sara Boutros from CI Capital Research team. We're happy to be hosting today ODH's 3Q '23 results conference call. From the management team, we have with us Mr. Omar El Hamamsy, CEO; Mr. Ashraf Nessim, CFO; and Mr. Ahmed Abou El Ella, HR Director. As usual, we will start off with the presentation by the management team, and then we will open the floor for questions.



I will hand over the call now to Omar. Omar, please go ahead.



Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Sara. Ahmed, if you can please take us to Page 6. Just a very, very quick overview of who we are, because I understand there's quite a few new joiners on the call today. Orascom Development Holding, just to remind you, we've been in business for almost 35 years now. And we are one of the leading, if not the leading international developers specializing in creating vibrant integrated