Q2 2022 OHB SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Marco Fuchs - OHB SE - CEO



So the only thing I'm supposed to do is to switch to pages here. Yes, it all works. Just quickly an overview. Of course, the group has not changed in the last months a lot. So it's the space system, aerospace, and digital. From that, we have since now, well, basically, two years.



The only small change that occurred in July is that the company OH Infosys has been renamed to OHB Information Technology Service due to the discussion about naming rights. There was a company that was called Infosys that asked us not to use the same name and now, this company is Information Technology Services. But other than that, it's the identical set of consolidated companies and activities.



One thing I'd like to quickly update you on the shareholder structure. Nothing has changed there, but what we are going to do, what I'm planning to do with my mother is to create a family foundation, which is currently under preparation, has not been done, so that our shares will be transferred into this new family foundation. The foundation has been created, but the transfers will take place in