Half Year 2020 Omnia Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Thanaseelan Gobalsamy - Omnia Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome. We're going to start with a safety briefing. So I'm going to ask Kavita to come up and deal with that.



Kavita Pema - Omnia Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Sustainability



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our FY 2020 Half Year Results Announcement.



One of the priorities of Omnia Group is to make sure that all stakeholders, employees, contractors are all safe and protected. In light of that, I'd just like to inform you that in the event of an emergency and you hear a siren sound, there are 2 exits on the left and the right. Proceed calmly through those doors to the exterior and some emergency personnel will be available to guide you through the evacuation procedure.



For comfort, there's -- out the door here, there are ablution facilities, which we call [on our plot], but it's the -- the ladies and the gents are down the passage. So please remain safe and take care of yourself and enjoy the proceedings. Thank you.