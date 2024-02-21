Feb 21, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst



All right. Good stuff. I hope everyone had a good lunch. So just moving right along here. We're thrilled to have once again, the team from Oshkosh, which has been great and loyal supporters to the conference over the years. So thank you, guys for that.



John C. Pfeifer - Oshkosh Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes.



Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst



Directly to my left is CEO, John Pfeifer, to his left, Pat Davidson from Investor Relations. So I think, John, we'll turn it to you for some opening remarks and we'll get into Q&A.



John C. Pfeifer - Oshkosh Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Okay. Thanks, Tim, and we're absolutely delighted to be here. We like coming to your conferences and so pleased to participate. And let me just kind of level-set everybody on what we're all about as a company before