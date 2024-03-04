Mar 04, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

Brian G. Alexander - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior MD & Director of Equity Research



We'll move onto our next presentation. Welcome to the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. We thank you for being here. I'm Brian Alexander. I'm the Head of Research at Raymond James. I'm not an industrials analyst, I'm not a machinery analyst, and you should all be thankful for that.



We do have a new analyst joining us in April. His name is Tim Thein. You might have recognized him from another firm, and he's on garden leave. So I'm pinch-hitting, and it's my pleasure to introduce OshKosh. We've got Mike Pack, CFO, who's going to present for about 15, 20 minutes. We'll move to Q&A and Pat Davidson, Senior VP of IR here as well.



So with that, I'll turn it over to Mike.



Michael E. Pack - Oshkosh Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Well, welcome, everyone. I'm glad to see so many faces here and appreciate everyone's interest in Oshkosh Corporation. So Oshkosh Corporation is -- we view