Olvi Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrik Lundell Olvi Plc.-CEO



Welcome to the Olvi Group's Capital Markets Day, the first ever. Welcome to everyone here in the room and also to you joining virtually. We have a big day ahead of us, a packed agenda. So we will briskly grow through it.



But before we start, let me introduce myself. So I am Patrick. I joined the company in January, and I have had the pleasure to be part of this fantastic group for the last 11 months or so. A lot has happened during the first year. So we're excited here today to be able to share with you about our refreshed strategy and also a bit around how we're performing today.



I have multiple roles. I am both the CEO, I'm also your host, and I'm one of the speakers. So let me take you through the practicalities of today, and I'll start with the agenda of the day.



There's effectively three key things that we'll cover. As I mentioned, we'll talk about the operating environment a bit, like setting the stage segment where we take you through the lay of the land, how we've been performing year to date up until September. And then we'll go