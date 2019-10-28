Q3 2019 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orthofix Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Mark Quick, Senior Director of Business Development and Investor Relations. Sir, please begin.



Mark Quick - Orthofix Medical Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Mason; Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice; and incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek. I'll start with our safe harbor statements and then pass over to Brad.



During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide