Q4 2019 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orthofix Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Quick, Senior Director of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mark Quick;Senior Director of Business Development and Investor Relations -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice.



I'll start with our safe harbor statements and then pass it over to Jon. During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide, and any statements of our plans, beliefs,