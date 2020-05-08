Q1 2020 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Orthofix First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Quick, Senior Director of Business Development and Investor Relations.



Mark Quick - Orthofix Medical Inc. - Senior Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice. I'll start with our safe harbor statement and then pass it over to Jon.



During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives.



Investors are