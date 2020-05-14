May 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Jon C. Serbousek - Orthofix Medical Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining me today to learn more about Orthofix. But first, for those of you who don't know me, I spent my career working in the medical device field with a number of companies such as Medtronic and J&J and most recently at Biomet Orthopedics during its private equity period prior to its sale to Zimmer. I hope to share with you today the uniqueness of Orthofix and the potential opportunity to strategically transform Orthofix into a differentiated, higher growth medical device company in the spine and orthopedic space. As we transition to Slide 2, you'll see our safe harbor statements. And on Slide 3, for those of you that aren't familiar with Orthofix, we are a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies. As we continually focus on providing technology to improve patients' lives, shown here is a patient who is a competitive swimmer, who was allowed to return to her passion following spine surgery and utilizing an Orthofix bone growth stimulator device.



