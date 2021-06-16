Jun 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Dave Turkaly - JMP Group LLC - Analyst



Great, thanks, everybody. And next up on our medtech slate, we have Orthofix. We have CEO, Jon Serbousek; and CFO, Doug Rice, and we're going to jump right in. So thank you, gentlemen, for attending virtually this year. And you know, it's a tough question to start off with everyone, but looking at last year -- certainly an interesting one. But, Jon, I'd love to get your thoughts at a high level coming off of COVID -- coming out of COVID, sort of how Orthofix handled the pandemic and what you think the setup is heading into hopefully a more normalized year in 2021.



Jon Serbousek - Orthofix Medical Inc. - Director, President, and CEO



Yes, Dave. Thanks, thank you very much, and first of all, thank you for the invitation; it's a pleasure to be with you today. 2020 was definitely an interesting year. I would say it's the most interesting year I have had from a business process execution in my entire career. We learned a lot in that, but I would say that we had just begun to transform our business in February 2020 and [COVID hit].