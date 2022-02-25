Q4 2021 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Alexa Huerta - Orthofix Medical Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice. I'll start with the safe harbor statement and then pass it over to Jon. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.



All statements other than those historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue