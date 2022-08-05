Q2 2022 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and a warm welcome to Orthofix Medical's Q2 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Melissa, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I now have the pleasure of handing over to our host, Alexa Huerta, Senior Director of Investor Relations to begin. Alexa, over to you.



Alexa Huerta - Orthofix Medical Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice. I'll start with the safe harbor statement and then pass it over to Jon.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as there is no assurance that the matters contained