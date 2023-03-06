Mar 06, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Orthofix Medical's Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Alexa Huerta, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Alexa Huerta -
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Valentine; and Chief Financial Officer, John Bostjancic; as well as our Executive Chairman of the Board and Orthofix's former Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and former Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice.
During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any financial guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place
Q4 2022 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...