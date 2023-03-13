Orthofix Medical Inc To Hold Analyst Teach-In Meeting Transcript

Mar 13, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Alexa Huerta -



Good afternoon, everyone. I just want to say thank you so much for coming to our first analyst meeting day with the new company, the new Orthofix. And thank you, everybody, for joining online. Thank you, everyone, for coming in person. Today, we're going to focus mainly just on the products and the product portfolio. And then let me just do this slide. So our forward-looking statements, and then I'm going to kick it over to Keith in California to open up.



Keith C. Valentine - Orthofix Medical Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Alexa. And I certainly echo Alexa's comments. I appreciate everyone joining us today. Also want to thank Alexa for not reading that forward-looking statement to all of us. I think that would have been brutally painful. We do it on our calls, but we don't have to do it here. So just kicking things off, and I'm only going to do a couple of slides, and I apologize for my hoarse voice. I caught something a little bit under the weather. So we're going to limit me to just a couple of slides, and then we'll get on to kind of