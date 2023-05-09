Q1 2023 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Brendan, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Orthofix Medical Link Quarter 1 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Senior Director of Investor Relations, Alexa Huerta, you may begin the conference.



Alexa Huerta -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Valentine; and Chief Financial Officer, John Bostjancic. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as there is no assurance that the matter contained in such statements will occur. The forward-looking statements we will