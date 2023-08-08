Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Orthofix Medical Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Louisa Smith at Gilmartin. You may begin.
Louisa Smith -
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Valentine; and Chief Financial Officer, John Bostjancic.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as there is no assurance that the matter contained in such statements will occur
Q2 2023 Orthofix Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript
