Q4 2020 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oasmia Pharmaceutical Q4 2020. With us today, we have FranÃ§ois Martelet, [CEO] of the Board. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your speakers. Please go ahead.



FranÃ§ois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to everyone attending this call -- this quarterly report call that I will be pleased to go through right now.



So if you could move the presentation to Slide 3. So you will see that I will be doing this together with our CFO, Michael af Winklerfelt.



On Slide 4, you see that we will -- I will give you an overview of Oasmia. I will go through the quarterly events and forward results, and obviously, the key drivers from an outlook perspective, and then I will end this presentation before the Q&A with a summary of the presentation.



Now let's turn to Slide 5. So on this slide, that does show pretty well what we are, and I have to say that we are not a drug delivery company as one could think about. But we are