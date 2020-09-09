Sep 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Oasmia Q1 Reports 2020-2021. With us today, we have CEO, Francois Martelet; and CFO, Michael Winklerfelt. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to our speakers. Please go ahead.
Francois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you. So Francois Martelet, CEO of Oasmia. I'm on the first slide. So today, I will give you an update following the presentation of our Q1 results earlier this morning. And obviously, I look forward to your questions that you will have at the end of this presentation.
So the forward-looking statement is on Slide 2. And on Slide 3, so here is the team basically leading the transformation of Oasmia. So we have recently added a lot of expertise to the company from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector with the appointment of Anders Harfstrand as Chairman of the company; and Birgit Stattin Norinder as a Board member, we have also on the Board Hege Hellstrom from our industry with a lot of experience as well.
So the Board is an experienced
Q1 2021 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...