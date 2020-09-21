Sep 21, 2020 - Sep 24, 2020 / NTS GMT
Francois Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - CEO
Good morning, everyone. My name is Francois Martelet. I'm the CEO of Oasmia. Delighted to be here with you. I'm going to provide you an update on our company's business, Oasmia.
Oasmia is not, as you may expect, a drug delivery company, but we are an innovation focused, fully integrated specialty pharma company. We are using a technology platform in order to either reformulate existing compounds that are not water soluble or to create new compounds. And we have a portfolio in human health as well as in animal health. We have a lead product approved called Apealea, approved in Europe for advanced ovarian cancer. We have signed off a partnership with a US-based company.
We are listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange with a market cap of around SEK2 billion. As I said earlier, we are really an R&D certified production facility and R&D lab testing integrated as well. I've been join the company in March of this year.
Building a sustainable, profitable specialty pharma company is our goal. And how do we do that?
