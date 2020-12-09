Q2 2021 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oasmia Pharmaceutical Q2 Report 2020.



With us today, we have CEO, Francois Martelet. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your speaker. Please go ahead.



Francois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. So delighted to present the Q2 results. And I will follow through the slide deck.



So if we could move to Slide 2, forward-looking statements. Slide 3. So today, we have, together with me, we have Robert Maiorana, who is our acting Chief Financial Officer, but also our Financial Manager till Fredrik JÃ¤rrsten will effectively join us.



Right. So on Slide 4, I would like to go through high level -- the achievements during the quarter. So first of all, we believe that we've made significant progress with regard to Elevar enacting with Apealea. So there is this agreement that has been signed off for the commercialization of Apealea in the Middle East and North African regions. This is the Taiba deal. The first market will be Saudi