Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Francois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm very pleased to hear that we have over 100 participants on this webcast. So really thank you for that. So this morning, we announced the acquisition of Global development and commercialization rights for Cantrixil, a clinical stage ovarian cancer program, building, therefore, critical mass in our oncology pipeline. Over the course of the next hour or so, I'm looking forward to sharing with you the strategic rationale for this move and our excitement about it as we believe it marks an important milestone in Oasmia transformation. And as usual, we will be hosting a Q&A session at the end of this presentation.



Slide 2, that I will not ask you to read. Slide 3. So today, I am joined by Dr. Reinhard Koenig, who is our acting Chief Scientific Officer, who has been working for quite some time for Oasmia. And since this is the first time that you hear Reinhard, I would kindly ask him to present himself in a few words. Reinhard, the floor is yours.



