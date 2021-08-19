Q2 2021 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oasmia Pharmaceutical Audiocast Teleconference Q2 2021. With us today, we have CEO, Francois R. Martelet; and CFO, Fredrik Jarrsten.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Francois. Please go ahead.



Francois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to provide you with an update on our Q2 and interim results, together with our CFO, Fredrik Jarrsten.



Fredrik Jarrsten - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Francois R. Martelet - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB(publ)-CEO



So Slide 2 is forward-looking statement, as I would not ask to read, obviously. Slide 3 is to the speaker slide. So now Slide 4.



So this quarter was essentially a quarter of transition and build, as we continue to a greater level of internal capabilities, continue to make the best decisions