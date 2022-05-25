Q1 2022 Vivesto AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Vivesto audio call with teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions)



May I present today, CEO, Francois Martelet. Please begin your meeting.



Francois R. Martelet - Vivesto AB - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This morning, we released our Q1 2022 results, which we will be going through this presentation. And as usual, we'll run through the highlights and the financials and then take any questions at the end of this presentation.



So I'm now on Slide 1, which is a forward-looking statements that you should be aware. Slide 2, I have with me Fredrik JÃ¤rrsten, our CFO. And let's move to Slide 3. So the first quarter of 2022 has seen us delivering sustained operational progress. And specific highlights include a successful rights issue, raising SEK 151 million to drive the development of our current business and programs. We also -- and I know that Fredrik will continue -- will go through that, we continue to reduce our operating expenses.



We have announced a manufacturing agreement with Lonza for clinical