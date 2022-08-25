Q2 2022 Vivesto AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christer Nordstedt - Vivesto AB - Acting CEO



Okay. Well, thank you so much. Sorry about this delay here. We've had some technical challenges, but hopefully, everything will work here soon. Anyway, this morning, we announced our Q2 2022 results, which we will be taking you through in this presentation. As usual, we'll run through the highlights and the financials and then take any questions at the end of the presentation.



Next slide, please. Yes. Here are some important legal and forward-looking statements that you should be aware of.



And next slide, please. Today, I'll be presenting to you together with our acting CFO, Maiorana, but I would like to start by introducing myself, and Robert will also give a brief presentation of himself.



And as you may know, I joined as acting CEO in late July, and I have some fairly long background in the pharma industry. I spent more than 20 years in various executive positions in R&D at companies like Hoffman-LaRoche, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Orion in Finland and 20 years in various positions in the pharma industry, and I joined here in late