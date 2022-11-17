Q3 2022 Vivesto AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christer Nordstedt - Vivesto AB - Acting CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This morning, we announced our Q3 2022 results, which we will be taking you through in this presentation. As usual, we'll run through the highlights and financial and then take any questions at the end of the presentation.



Next slide, please. Here are some important legal and forward-looking statements that you should be aware of.



Next slide. Today, I'll be presenting to you, together with our acting CFO, Robert Maiorana, a short introduction of myself. I joined Vivesto as acting CEO at the end of July this year, and I have a long background in the pharma industry in Sweden and abroad.



Next slide, please. First, let me cover some operational updates during the second quarter. As I have said in July, I was appointed an acting CEO. We also announced that following the