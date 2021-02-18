Full Year 2020 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oncopeptides Q4 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Marty Duvall. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Martin J. Duvall - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Thank you. So good afternoon, and good morning to all. Really excited to provide this operational update on Oncopeptides, our Q4 report and reflecting back on an outstanding year that was 2020. And obviously, really excited about the year that lies ahead. So as a reminder, I'll be making some forward-looking statements, so please refer to some of our disclosures and filings for appropriate fair balance and currently on Slide 3. So I'm joined today by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Klaas Bakker; and also our Chief Financial Officer, Anders Martin-Lof. So we'll handle various sections of this particular update.



So moving forward to Slide 4. So as mentioned 2020 has been a transformational year for Oncopeptides, and we probably morphed into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. And had the opportunity