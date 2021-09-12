Sep 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Duvall -



Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. I'm Marty Duvall, CEO of Oncopeptides. And welcome to the Oncopeptides' post IMW Webcast.



Yesterday at the IMW meeting here in Vienna, Dr. Fredrik Schjesvold presented a late-breaking abstract on the OCEAN data set, representing the first introduction of trial details in a peer-reviewed public setting. Over the past 24 hours, we have been pleased to hear the feedback on this excellent presentation, as well as the strong interest in the OCEAN data results.



Today, you will have the opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Fredrik Schjesvold and participate in a Q&A on the data and perspectives. And to present your question, there's a form in the webcast where you can type it in, and we'll have the opportunity to talk about it.



If you could flip the slide forward. Importantly, we will be making some forward-looking statements today. So, please refer to all of our submissions for appropriate balance on representations and warranties of the data as we describe it.



Next slide, please. So, the format today will be that