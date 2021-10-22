Oct 22, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Martin J. Duvall - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone joining us. It's a somber day here at Oncopeptides. Today, we talk about the withdrawal of PEPAXTO from the U.S. market and the refocus of the company back to a research and development organization. On Slide 2, we list our disclaimers and look for you to consult our filings for more detailed information.



Slide 3. I'm joined on the call today by a couple of other executives, Dr. Jakob Lindberg, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Klaas Bakker, our Chief Medical Officer, who will be available to help during the Q&A period.



Next slide. So the key takeaway messages from the press release that we sent out just a short time ago is that we've reached agreement with the FDA to withdraw PEPAXTO from the U.S. market. So we're in the process of working closely with the agency regarding patients that are currently on the drug, both clinically and commercially, to ensure an appropriate transition and/or continuation of therapy. So this decision was reached in advance of