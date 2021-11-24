Q3 2021 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jakob Lindberg - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO&Chief Scientific Officer



Thank you very much. We can go to the next slide, Slide #2 first and just go through the regular disclaimers. As you know, while all historical numbers are factual, everything that has to do with the future are either expectations or projections based on our estimates and assessments, just so that everyone is aware.



Please go to Slide #3. So thank you, everyone, for joining this call. My name is Jakob Lindberg. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Oncopeptides. And with me, I have also Dr. Klaas Bakker, Chief Medical Officer; and Annika Muskantor, Chief Financial Officer. We will end, of course, with a regular Q&A. But in the meantime, we will go through 3 blocks, which pertains to the overall situation. We will go through what we are doing on the R&D side that