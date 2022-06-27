Jun 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jakob Lindberg - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. Warm welcome to this webcast at the back end of the news that we released Thursday. We'll stay at the short moment on the front page of this presentation. And of course, the core topic of today is that the CHMP issues is a positive opinion recommending full approval of Pepaxti in the European Union for patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma, which is really a big set of news and a milestone from peptides as well as for these patients.



Next slide. So Slide #3. Today, we have 3 participants from Oncopeptides