Q3 2022 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jakob Lindberg - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Warm welcome to the third quarter 2022 webcast for Oncopeptides. My name is Jakob Lindberg. Before we start, let's jump to Slide #2. Here, you can see today's speakers, it's myself, with also Sofia Heigis, Chief Commercial Officer; and Annika Muskantor, Chief Financial Officer.



On Slide #3, you will see the regular disclaimers.



On Slide #4, you see an overview of today's presentation, where I will give a general update regarding the company as well as the clinical and regulatory update. Sofia Heigis will give a commercial update given our ongoing launch in Europe, especially the German market.



Annika Muskantor will