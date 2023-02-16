Q4 2022 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Monica Shaw, CEO; Holger Lembrer, CFO; and Jakob Lindberg, CSO.



Monica Shaw - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted to welcome you all to my first webcast as Oncopeptides CEO. I'm Dr. Monica Shaw and I started at Oncopeptides January this year. I was delighted to join a company that has a real impact on patients in multiple myeloma. My background is as a physician, I've practiced for 5 years in the NHS in the U.K. and for the last 17 years I've been working in the industry. One of my key drivers is launching new products and I've launched over 15 across my career including for such companies such as Shire, GSK, Novartis across multiple geographies and multiple therapy areas. But multiple myeloma has always had a special place in my heart mainly because my father passed away from multiple myeloma nearly 10 years now and I'm amazed by the advances that I see in this field.